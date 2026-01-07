Dexter Firefighters Respond to Propane Truck Accident in Icy Conditions

Weather conditions have caused snow melt to mix with the changing temperatures and rain, which has led to icy roads. This has also led to the Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) responding to some road crashes and at times needing to shut the road down for awhile.

On January 6, the DAFD got a call at 12:45 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident in Dexter Township.

DAFD Assistant Fire Chief Steve Gaggi told the Sun Times News the call involved a rolled over propane truck on Fleming Road at McGuiness Road.

“Upon our arrival we did find a propane delivery truck upside down on the side of the road and found that the driver was not injured and there was no propane leaking,” Gaggi said.

Due to the extreme ice conditions on the road, the DAFD had to shut down the road for about 2 and a half hours till Washtenaw County Road Commission could get out and make the road safe to work on and the wrecker service was able to get the truck back on its wheels.

Gaggi said the DAFD remained on scene the entire time until they were ready to tow the truck away and at no time did we ever get any leaks from the truck.

Photo: Icy Road. photo by Lonnie Huhman