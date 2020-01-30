Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

At their Jan. 13, 2020 meeting, Dexter City Council passed the following bond proposal regarding the cost of a new fire station, city offices, and sheriff’s substation. The proposal will be forwarded to the Washtenaw County Clerk in order to get it on the May 5, 2020, ballot.

Bond Proposal

Shall the City of Dexter, County of Washtenaw, Michigan, borrow the principal sum of not to exceed Nine Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($9,900,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series, payable over a period not to exceed twenty (20) years from date of issuance of each series, for the purpose of paying the cost of acquiring and constructing a new fire hall facility and acquiring and constructing and/or renovating a facility for use by the City for City offices, which facilities may include space to be used as a substation by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s department, including site acquisition and related site improvements, and furnishing and equipping the facilities, including all appurtenances and attachments thereto? The estimated millage to be levied in 2020 is 2.9571 mills ($2.9571 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 2.9517 mills ($2.9517 per $1,000 of taxable value).

