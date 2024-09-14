Dexter Football Bounces Back with Rout of Bedford 

It had taken a couple of weeks, but the Dexter football team came out Friday night and looked like the team everyone expected the Dreadnaughts to be with a 59-13 rout of Bedford.

The Dreads put up nearly 600 yards in total offense on the night and 42 points in the first half to blow open the game from the start.

Dexter scored 21 in each of the first two quarters to take a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised in the second half.

Quarterback Cooper Arnedt was 18 for 22 for 351 yards passing and three scores on the night.

Jaiden Juback caught seven passes for 171 yards and a TD, while Cole Novara caught five passes for 111 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gabe Rychener also caught two passes for 33 yards, Will Simpson one for 29, Eli Winkler one for 16, and Jack DeMerell one for nine.

Ronny Johnson had a huge night on the ground with 179 yards and four touchdowns on just ten carries.

Mason McAllister rushed for 21 yards and a score and completed one pass for 16 yards.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the SEC Red. Dexter will host Ann Arbor Huron Thursday night at 7:00.