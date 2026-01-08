Dexter Football Coach Stepping Down after Building a Winning Legacy

Leaving behind a legacy of great coaching and building a winning tradition for nearly a decade, Coach Phil Jacobs announced he’s stepping down as Headcoach of the Dexter Dreadnaughts Varsity Football Team. Jacobs announced his decision on January 7, with a message of thanks and gratitude.

“After nine incredible years as the head coach at Dexter High School, I want to express my deepest gratitude on the journey we’ve shared,” Jacobs said in his message. “It has been an honor to coach such amazing young men, and to work alongside an outstanding coaching staff.”

When Jacobs came to Dexter in 2017, he took over a program that won only two games in five seasons prior to his arrival. Before Dexter, Jacobs was head coach at Adrian High School for 11 seasons, leading them to the playoffs in seven of those.

In Dexter, he would build a winning program that would go on to snap a 42 game losing streak; win two SEC Red titles; make nine trips to the playoffs, and have two big seasons that saw Dexter go to the State Semi-finals in 2022 and then make an epic trip to the State Finals in 2025.

Jacobs’ record at Dexter will stand at 65 wins and 31 losses, and overall in his head coaching career he’s at 132-85. He’s been honored and cited as one of the best high school football coaches in the state.

In his message of thanks, Jacobs cited the support given to him over the years as a big reason for the success in Dexter.

“None of this would have been possible without an administration that values athletics, and a supportive community and passionate fans,” he said.

His biggest thanks, of course, went to his wife and family.

“Most importantly, thank you to my rock—my wife—and family for their unwavering support over my 35 year coaching career,” Jacobs said.

He closed out his announcement by saying, “I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been part of this amazing program, and I leave with a heart full of pride and lasting memories. Thank you, Dexter, for allowing me to be a part of this incredible journey. GO DREADS!”

Photo 1: Coach Phil Jacobs with the D2 State runner-up trophy at Ford Field in 2025. Photo by Mike Williamson

Photo 2: Coach Jacobs during the winning 2022 season. Photo by Mike Williamson