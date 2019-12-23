Advertisement





| 90 sec read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The topic of the Salvation Army and its approach to the LGBTQ community came up on the Dexter Forum agenda this past Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, and for a few minutes, the forum was in myth-buster mode.

The agenda for each forum is decided by suggestions from those attending. Dick Weaver relayed his experience of ringing bells for the Salvation Army red kettle outside of Busch’s and the impressive overall generosity of people. He was however caught off-guard with some comments.

“I was ringing bells for the very generous people at Busch’s,” Dick told the forum. “There were a couple of comments from people saying, ‘I’d love to give but I have a problem with what the Salvation Army does regarding the gay community.’ Does anyone here have any light to shed on that?”

Forum moderator Karl Fink had served on the Salvation Army’s Advisory Board for Washtenaw County for about 15 years and had this to say about the organization’s response to accusations of discrimination.

“The Salvation Army’s response to that is that they believe they provide more services to the LGBTQ community than any other organization,” Karl said. “They provide their services without regard to identity. They don’t ask, ‘What’s your pronoun?’ or that sort of thing.”

“As a matter of policy, they do not discriminate in any way against anybody for anything,” he added. “When you come in for services, they don’t give you a quiz to see who you are, what you’re doing, and where you’re going.”

Karl also affirmed that the Salvation Army remains one of the most popular service organizations to support the needy not only in this country but around the world for people of all sorts of persuasions and beliefs. The reason the organization has such global support is that more than 90% of their money does go directly to helping people.

Comments were also made as to how easy it is to find something to complain about and to use that complaint as justification for not giving money to an organization. “But then the question becomes, ‘Where do you give your money to?’” said Karl. “There are other places that we can give our money.”

As sometimes the case during a discussion at the forum, someone will look up the subject on the internet to see if any light can be shed from that direction. In this case an attendee searched ‘Salvation Army LGBTQ.’

“They actually have a web page devoted to this topic,” he said. “I won’t read it but the first statement is entirely consistent with what you just said.”

I searched ‘Salvation Army LGBTQ’ myself using Google Chrome and the first result, which is a Salvation Army page, can be found by following this link.