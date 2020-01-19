Advertisement





| 1 min read | from John Hansen |

It was a record-setting morning at the Dexter Forum. We had the smallest crowd ever (19) and good friend Al Ruhlig actually called in and requested an excused absence. It was granted. For historical reference purposes, it should be noted that freezing rain was falling on top of 6 inches of snow with the weather predicted to get worse so it certainly made good sense to stay home.

Sue Sherrill presented two petitions to prevent the construction of the Hill Top Housing development. The first was a charter amendment that would require the City to seek a vote of the people prior to the sale of city property and the second was a zoning ordinance to prevent the construction of supportive housing within 1,000 feet of a school. As with nominating petitions, she was asked to handle the signing in the lobby after the Forum.

Our friend Robin from the Dexter Tree Farm was allowed a little plug for his tree farm on the corner of Island Lake and Dexter Town Hall Roads. Just because they look like Christmas trees doesn’t mean that they can’t be dug up and planted this spring as enhancements to your landscape.

Ray Tell alerted us to discussions at the school board about the inclusion of LGBTQ issues in the curriculum. We didn’t have any good information on the topic but it brought back memories of heated battles in the past over sex education issues. One of the motivations seems to be the high rate of suicide among gay kids who are victims of bullying. It was noted that the Episcopal church sponsors the Open Hearts club to give gay kids and their allies a safe place to gather.

We scratched our collective heads some more about the county public safety and mental health millage.

One of our infomercials highlighted the fact that today was Dexter’s first ice sculpture exposition. It is underway even though mother nature decided to add her own contribution to the event.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum marks the beginning of our 6th year in business. It will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 8:30 AM at the Dexter Wellness Center.