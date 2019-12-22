Advertisement





The Dexter Forum is moderated by John Hansen (L) and Karl Fink

‘Twas four days before Christmas and with proper decorum the citizens they gathered for the last Dexter Forum (of the year).

Now a really clever person with a lot of time on their hands could re-cap the whole year in this manner but that’s not me and besides, I can’t think of anything that rhymes with Pelosi that doesn’t sound like an infectious disease.

Lynn Babcock promoted the new Dexter Community choir. It is a fledgling group of 16 SATB singers following in the paths of our famed Dexter Community Orchestra and Band.

It turns out that the fire department was probably doing a routine test of all of the lights and sirens in the fleet and not getting a jump on new year’s eve celebrations this morning.

The new pedestrian crossings are working fine, even the one that was run over by a truck before it was fully installed, but human crossing guards are hard to find.

Julie Schumaker let us know that the Dexter Community Fund is doing well with its’ $100,000 matching challenge. This group has come a long way in five short years and will serve For Good, For Dexter, For Ever.

Dick Weaver got some push back from folks while ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. There is a concern that the Army does not provide services to LGBTQ folks on an equal basis. This is a big enough concern that the Salvation Army has a big spread on its web site defending itself against these charges. Check it out if this is a concern to you.

The Presidential primary will be held on March 10, 2020. Anyone can vote absentee now and it is expected that many more will do so. This is an election where you have to request a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or proposition only ballot (there is also a WCC funding issue on the ballot). We talked about the prospect of allowing presidential surrogates to give stump speeches but there were enough groans in the room that we will probably let that idea slide.

There was a question about the status of the petition drive to force the city council to prevent the construction of the Avalon/Faith in Action housing project on Dan Hoey Road. We had a member of the Board of Canvassers present but he let us know that it was the County Election Commission that has the job of reviewing petition language so we don’t know the status at this time.

The next meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Dexter Wellness Center.