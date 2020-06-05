Advertisement

| 1 min | from the Dexter Farmers Market |

Yes the rumors are true! The Dexter Garden Club will be having their annual plant sale at the Dexter Farmers Market this year! They will be selling lovingly raised perennials and house plants on our first market day of the year starting on June 6th at 8am.

If you are looking to pre-shop, here is a list of plants coming from the Garden Club (most will be sold at $6 or under): *indicates pollinator favorites

Ajuga – Chocolate chip

Bleeding hearts

Celadine wood poppies

Christmas cactus

Citronella Geranium

Coral bell – Red flower

Coreopsis – Crazy cayenne – “Sizzle & Spice series”

*Corn Flower – Pink

Corydalis – Rue

Curly willow

*Dahlias – Amerera 18-20″, Arabian Night 18-20″, Purple & white 18-20″

*Daylilies – Diddley Daddy (Dusty rose, gold throat); Heavenly Dragon fire (Red orange, green throat); Moroccan Sapphire – (Purple & yellow); Prime time (Red); Rich Uncle (Red), Webster girls (Dark purple, light purple, yellow throat)

Geraniums – Fireworks (red) – 12-14″, Hot pink – 12-14″, Lavender – 12-14″, Red – 12-14″, Salmon – 12-14″, Wild

Ginger – Canadian wild

Grass – Karl Forester

Hostas – Fortunei, Halycon, Hayden Sunset, Honey Bell, Mouse Ears, Praying hands, Simboldi Elegans

Jade plant – dwarf

Lamium Galeobdolon – “Yellow Archangel”

Lysimachia Punctata – “Outback sunset” (Red w/ yellow flower)

Northern sea oats

Peony – White

Prickly pear cactus – Eastern

Redbud saplings

*Sedum – Angelina, Autumn Joy, Blue spruce, Ella coombs, Nu Voo, Variegated

Spider plant – Green, Variegated – Hanging basket

Turtleheads – Pink

