Dexter Girls Celebrate Senior Night with Win Over Father Gabriel Richard

Photo: The team honoring Bekah (top center) for senior night. Credit Becky Murillo

The Dexter girls swim and dive team celebrated Senior Night on Thursday, October 16, with a 94–78 victory over Father Gabriel Richard. The evening honored senior Bekah Murillo, whose kindness, leadership, and consistency have been hallmarks of the Dreadnaughts’ season.

Murillo capped her final home meet with standout swims, including a first-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle (5:45.51) and a second place in the 50 freestyle (27.58). She also anchored Dexter’s winning 400 freestyle relay alongside Kayce McAllister, Delia Smaby, and Brooke Ganas, stopping the clock at 4:06.33.

Junior Kayce McAllister added two individual wins of her own, taking first in both the 200 individual medley (2:18.41) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.82). In diving, Dexter swept the top three spots, led by Vivian Linebaugh with 183.40 points, followed by Lexi Gramling and Olivia Cummings.

Additional strong performances came from Caroline Fealy, who won the 100 backstroke (1:20.04), and Brooke Ganas, who placed second in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.

The meet not only highlighted Dexter’s depth and team spirit but also served as a celebration of Murillo’s contributions to the program. Head coach and teammates honored her commitment, sportsmanship, and the example she’s set for younger swimmers as she closes out an impressive high school career.

On Saturday, October 18th, Murillo, McAllister, Ganas, and Smaby traveled to Holland to compete in the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (MISCA) Invitational. Junior Kayce McAllister turned in standout performances, placing fifth in both the 100 freestyle (53.71) and 100 backstroke (58.71), earning state qualifying times in both events. Senior Bekah Murillo continued her strong season in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:03.88, while Freshman Brooke Ganas achieved her first state-qualifying time in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 5:33.03. The four also teamed up for the relays, posting solid times of 1:49.01 in the 200 freestyle relay and 3:58.25 in the 400 freestyle relay, rounding out a successful weekend of racing for the Dreadnaughts.