Advertisement





The Dexter girls basketball team went tot-to-toe with on of the best teams in the state Thursday night, but came up on the short end of a 52-43 loss to the defending D4 state champion and #1 ranked Adrian Lenawee Christian.

A pair of triples by Kyleigh Valentine helped the Dreadnaughts take a 13-10 lead after one quarter.

Dexter caught fire in the second behind eight points from Sydney Pnacek to take an impressive 31-19 lead at the half.

Lenawee Christian came out in the third quarter and showed why they are ranked #1 in D4 by outscoring the Dreadnaughts 21-6 to take a 40-36 lead after three quarters.

Advertisement

Much like the game against Saline a couple of weeks back, the Dreadnaughts could not buy a basket in the second half.

They did not quit however and battled back to tie the game with three minutes to go, but Lenawee went on a run to close out the game.

Pnacek led the Dreadnaughts with a double-double of 14 points and ten rebounds.

Kyleigh Valentine finished with 11 points and Alayna Babut eight. Maddi Valentine and Brianna Rodriguez scored four each and Kaila Simpson two.

The Dreadnaughts fell 7-2 overall. They have a quick turnaround playing at Ypsilanti in SEC White action tonight at 7:00 PM.