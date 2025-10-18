Dexter Girls Golf Captures First Division 2 State Title Since 2007

By Mike Williamson — The Sun Times News

The Dexter girls’ golf team made history this weekend, capturing the 2025 MHSAA Division 2 State Championship with a commanding two-day performance at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek.

Dexter finished with a team total of 643 strokes, pulling away from runner-up Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood (659) and third-place Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (684). The Dreadnaughts posted rounds of 330 on Day 1 and 313 on Day 2.

Balanced Team Effort Leads Dexter to the Top

Senior Avery Manning led the way for Dexter, finishing third overall among all Division 2 golfers with rounds of 79 and 75 for a 154 total. Senior teammate Millie Truesdell was close behind in sixth place at 78–79 (157), while sophomore Maddy Manning rounded out the Dreadnaughts’ trio of top-10 finishers, tying for eighth at 82–76 (158).

Avery Manning, an Oakland University commit, finished her career with one individual state title, two top three finishes and a 12th place finish as a freshmen at the state finals and finishes her career as one of the Dreadnaughts all-time greats.

Truesdell and Maddy Manning both improved their scores by 17 strokes from 2024 when the Dreads finished state runner-up.

Dexter’s depth proved crucial over the two rounds, as Ellie Anderson (91–83—174) and Morgan Pomerantz (93–88—181) both contributed key scoring consistency to help seal the win. Anderson’s 83 on Day 2 was her second lowest score of her career and was key to the Dreadnaughts pulling away from Cranbrook.

Championship Poise on Day Two

After entering the final day with a slim six-stroke lead, the Dreadnaughts delivered a composed and focused round, cutting 17 strokes off their opening-day score. Their second-round 313 was the best single-day team score in the field, leaving no doubt about their championship credentials.

Top Individual Honors

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer’s Sophia McCollum claimed medalist honors with rounds of 73–75 (148), while Cranbrook’s Sixtine Charnel took runner-up at 78–74 (152).

For Dexter, the trio of Avery Manning, Truesdell, and Maddy Manning all placed among the top eight golfers in the state, capping an unforgettable weekend for the program.

A Historic Finish

Dexter’s state title caps a dominant 2025 campaign that included multiple invitational wins, a SEC Red and D2 regional title, and consistent top finishes throughout the postseason. The victory cements the Dreadnaughts as one of Michigan’s elite programs and delivers their first state championship since 2007 to the Dexter girls’ golf program.