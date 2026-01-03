Dexter Girls’ Hold Off Salem in Overtime

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter girls’ basketball team fought off a late second half rally and took down Salem 47-46 in overtime at the LBI Winter Hoopfest at Detroit Edison High School December 27.

The Dreadnaughts went on an 8-0 run in the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead and used another big run to take a 29-12 lead late in the second.

Salem began to chip away at the Dreadnaughts lead with a 17-9 run in the third to cut the Dexter lead to 28-29 heading to the fourth.

Dexter held an eight-point lead 41-33, but the Dreads went scoreless over the final five minutes and Salem battled back to tie the game at 41 to send the game into overtime.

Salem scored the first three of the OT period for a 44-41 lead, but Dexter retook the lead with an Addy Wylie basket and a pair of free throws from Kaitlyn Darby to make it 45-44.

Layla Blumberg made a pair of free throws with ten second left to push the lead to 47-44 and after a blocked shot, Salem scored at the buzzer to make the final 47-46.

Wylie had a huge game for the Dreadnaughts with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Blumberg finished with 18 points and five rebounds and Zoey Beeney six points.

Dexter will take part in the Williamston Showcase Saturday and face Howell at 4:00 PM.