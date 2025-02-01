Dexter Girls’ Keep Pace in SEC Red Title Race

The Dexter girls’ basketball team stayed one game back of SEC Red leading Bedford after a pair of conference wins last week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week with a 57-37 win over Monroe.

The game was close throughout the first half with Dexter leading 23-22 at the half.

Addison Chase and Layla Blumberg scored five points each to spark a 17-8 run to push the Dreads lead to double-digits 40-30 after three.

Dexter continued to pull away in the fourth with a 17-7 run to seal the win.

The Dreads had four in double figures led by Layla Blumberg with 16 points.

Alena Blumberg finished with 13 points, Chase 11, and Addy Wylie 10.

Lizzie Lewis added three points, Kendall Cabana and Marissa Idalski two each.

The Dreads sprinted to a 41-12 halftime lead Friday night and cruised to a 69-20 win over Ann Arbor Huron to improve to 7-1 in the SEC Red.

Alena Blumberg scored nine and Chase eight in the first as the Dreadnaughts jumped out to a 22-9 lead after one and never looked back.

All eleven players in the Dexter lineup found their way into the scoring column against Huron.

Alena Blumberg led the way with 16 points.

Chase added 13 points and Wylie 12.

Lewis and Layla Blumberg scored six each, Cabana five, Zoey Beeney and Addison Streetman three each, Anne Ralls, Kaitlyn Darby two apiece, and Mia Patierno one.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 10-5 overall. They host Skyline Tuesday and have a huge rematch at Saline Friday night.