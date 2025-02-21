Dexter Girls’ Knock Off SEC Red Leading Bedford

The Dexter girls’ basketball team came up with its biggest win of the season when they needed Wednesday night when the Dreadnaughts knocked off SEC Red leading and D1 sixth-ranked Bedford 51-41.

The win moved the Dreads into a first-place tie with the Mules and with a win over Monroe next Tuesday, Dexter will clinch at least a share of the SEC Red title.

Bedford came into the game with a chance to clinch the title with a win and their size advantage gave the Dreads trouble early with a 6-3 lead, but Dexter righted the ship and finished the quarter with an 8-5 run to tie the game at 11-11.

Dexter built an 18-14 lead in the second when the Dreads hit three straight triples from Layla Blumberg, Alena Blumberg, and Addison Chase and closed the half with an 11-2 run to take a 29-16 lead at the break.

The Dreadnaughts lead grew to fifteen in the third, but Bedford closed strong and cut the Dexter lead to 40-30 heading to the fourth.

The Mules chance of a comeback took a blow early in the fourth with Bedford being called for five fouls in the first two minutes of the quarter meaning the Dreadnaughts would be shooting free throws for ever foul the rest of the way.

The Dexter lead never got below eight in the final five minutes, and they hit seven of 12 from the line in the fourth, including 4-4 by Layla Blumberg who scored six in the fourth to help Dexter hold off the Mules.

Layla Blumberg led Dexter with 12 points and Alena Blumberg 11 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Chase finished with nine, including a pair of triples in the big second quarter. Addy Wylie chipped with eight, Lizzie Lewis added six points and Kendall Cabana five.

The win over Bedford was the ninth straight for the Dreadnaughts after they beat Ann Arbor Pioneer 55-28 Tuesday night.

Dexter built a 34-12 lead at the half and never looked back in the win over Pioneer.

Alena Blumberg led Dexter with 17 points in the game that saw nine Dreadnaughts find the scoring column.

Chase and Layla Blumberg finished with eight points.

Cabana added seven, Lewis four, Wylie and Addison Streetman three each, Kaitlyn Darby and Marissa Idolski two each, and Zoey Beeney one.

Dexter improved to 15-5 on the season and 12-1 in the SEC Red. They will seek revenge over rival Chelsea Friday night in rematch of a game that saw the Bulldogs beat the Dreads 55-49 earlier in the season.