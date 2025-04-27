Dexter Girls’ Lacrosse Clips Pioneer

The Dexter girls’ lacrosse team picked up a big SEC win last week when the Dreadnaughts clipped Ann Arbor Pioneer 9-8.

The win moved Dexter to 1-1 in the SEC and 3-5 overall.

Ella Rogalski had a huge night for the Dreadnaughts with five goals to lead the offensive charge.

Maren Miller added two goals for Dexter, while Kylie Marchinkowski and Avery Schaieb chipped in with one goal each.

The Dreads made it two straight wins with a 9-4 win over Plymouth.

Stats were not available.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann