Dexter Girls’ Lacrosse Cruises Past Bedford

A big day by freshman Ella Rogalski helped the Dexter girls’ lacrosse team cruise to a 14-5 win over Bedford last week.

Rogalski scored seven goals for the Dreadnaughts in the game to improve to 2-1 in the SEC.

Dexter took a 5-2 lead in the first period with Rogalski finding the net four times.

Bedford opened the second with a goal, but Avery Shaieb scored twice to put the Dreads up 7-3.

Rogalski scored her fifth of the game and Olivia Croftchik found the net to give the Dreads a 9-3 lead at the half.

The lead grew to 12-4 in the third with Rogalski, Shaieb, and Croftchik each finding the net.

Dexter wasn’t done with Rogalski scoring her seventh of the night and Croftchik her fourth goal to give the Dreadnaughts the 14-5 win.

The Dreads dropped their first SEC game of the season Thursday night when they fell to Saline 9-4.

Croftchik, Rogalski, Alli St. Amour, and Aiden Weinmann scored for Dexter.

Dexter improved to 4-3 overall on the season.