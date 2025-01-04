Dexter Girls Stumble in Second Half in Loss to Parma

It was a tale of two halves for the Dexter girls’ basketball team in a matinee matchup with Parma Western Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts controlled the first half to build a big lead but struggled in the second as the Panthers rallied for a 46-35 win over the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter took an early first quarter lead behind a pair of triples by Addison Chase and five points from Addy Wylie for a 13-8 lead after one.

The Dreadnaughts lead grew to seven with just over a minute remaining in the half and grew to double digits with back-to-back baskets by Wylie and Kendall Cabana for a 23-12 halftime lead.

Western came out fast in the second half and cut into the Dreads lead, but a Lizzie Lewis triple slowed the Panthers run.

The lead was cut to three before Alena Blumberg answered for the Dreadnaughts to push the lead to 30-25 after three.

The Dreadnaughts continued to struggle in the fourth and the Panthers tied the game at 32 with five minutes left and took the lead just thirty seconds later.

Dexter scored just three points the rest of the way and was outscored by the Panthers 34-12 in the second half as Western pulled away for the win.

Wylie led the Dreadnaughts with 15 points, while Chase finished with six.

Blumberg returned from an injury that forced her to miss the past part of the season and finished with five points.

Lewis added five points, while Cabana and Layla Blumberg scored two each.

The Dreadnaughts host undefeated Saline in a huge SEC Red matchup Friday night at 7:00 PM.

Photos by Mike Williamson