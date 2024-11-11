Dexter Girls’ Swim and Dive Fifth at SEC Red Finals

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team had a strong finish against some of the strongest swimmers in the state this weekend, coming home fifth at the SEC Red finals in Saline.

The Dreadnaughts faced off against D1 top-ranked Pioneer and D2 fifth-ranked Skyline along with strong teams from Huron and Saline and finished with 244 points. Just six behind Saline in the meet that Pioneer dominated with 719 points.

Kayce McAllister picked up a big win for the Dreads with a D2 state cut time in the 100 back. She was also fifth in the 50 free with a state cut time and was part of the 200-medley relay along with Harper Brown, Rebekah Murillo, and Sydney Collins that finished in a state cut time. She was also part of the 400 free relay that finished in a state cut time along with Emma Bishop, Grace McClellan, and Murillo.

Brown finished second in the 100 breast with a D2 state cut time and was eighth in the 200 free after getting a state cut time in the prelims.

Murillo was seventh in the 500 free with a state cut in the prelims and was eighth in the 100 back.

Bishop, Brown, McClellan, and Collins teamed to finish fifth in the 200 free, while Ellie Saah was eighth and Jillian Kinnard 11th in diving.