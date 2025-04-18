Dexter Girls’ T & F Sweeps, Boys Split SEC Red Tri

The Dexter track and field teams took part in the SEC Red tri-meet at AA Skyline Tuesday and the girls came home with a sweep, while the boys split their meets.

The girls defeated Bedford 94-43 and squeaked by Skyline 70-66, while the boys beat Skyline 73.5-63-5 and fell to Bedford 92-45.

Raiden Kipfmiller won the pole vault and was part of the winning 4×100 relay with Debbie McCoy, Maddy Church, and Vivian Schoen. She was also second in the 200 and part of the 4×200 relay with Claire Steinbrecher, Church, and Schoen that finished second.

To go along with her relay win, McCoy was second in the pole vault.

Lillian Mitchell won the 1600 and third in the 400 and part of the 4×800 relay that finished second with Steinbrecher, Amelia Cribbins, and Annabel O’Haver.

Steinbrecher was second in the 800 and Olivia Jones second in the 100 hurdles.

Kera Root won the discus and was second in the shot put, Jizzelle Spence second in the discus, while Jones and Aubrey Greuling took the top two spots in the high jump.

For the boys, Coen Hill won the 3200 and part of the 4×800 relay team that finished third with Caleb Snyder, Scott Smith, and Nicholas Reiser.

Robert Elias-Karageorge won the discus and was third in the shot put.

Cam Clark was second in the shot put and Jacob Alvarado third in the discus.

Kyle Gerharter won the high jump and Amarkus Royce was third.

Mitchell Ward, Connor Kril, Noah Boyce, and Josh Graybill were second in the 4×100 and the 4×200 team of Noah DePestel, Graybill, Dylan Darby, and Kril was second.

Ward was second in the 200 and third in the 100, Kril third in the 200, and Snyder second in the 1600.