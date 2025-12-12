December 11, 2025

Dexter Girls’ Take Down Brighton in Season Opener

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

The Dexter girls’ basketball team overcame a slow start to rally to take down Brighton 55-46 in the season opener Tuesday night.

Brighton started quickly and took a 16-11 lead after one quarter over the Dreads.

Dexter battled back in the second behind seven points each from Addy Wylie and Layla Blumberg to cut the Bulldogs lead to 26-25 at halftime.

The teams went back-and-forth in the third with Dexter taking a 39-38 lead into the final period.

Dexter led 43-40 with four minutes left, when Dexter closed out the game with a 12-6 run to pull away for the win.

Wylie and Blumberg combined to go 7-8 from the free throw line in the fourth to seal the win for the Dreadnaughts.

Blumberg finished with a team high 27 points, including 11 in the deciding fourth quarter.

Wylie added 22 points for the Dreads, while Marissa Idalski scored four and Kaitlyn Darby two.

Dexter will compete in the Best of Michigan Holiday Classic against Cass Tech at Belleville Saturday.

