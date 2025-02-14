Dexter Girls’ Win Seventh Straight

The Dexter girls’ basketball team moved within a half game of SEC Red leading Bedford with a 64-24 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln Thursday night.

The Dreadnaughts were scheduled to host Bedford Wednesday night, but the game was postponed due to snow and rescheduled for Wednesday, February 19.

Dexter jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead against Lincoln and never looked back, improving to 10-1 in the SEC Red and 13-5 overall.

Alena Blumberg scored eight and Addy Wylie seven in the first half to help the Dreads build the big lead.

Addison Chase scored seven in the third as the Dreadnaughts continued to pour it on with a 20-6 run and a 51-13 lead after three.

Chase and Layla Blumberg scored 13 points each to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Alena Blumberg finished with 12 points and Kaitlyn Darby nine. Wylie finished with seven points, Kendall Cabana six, Addison Streetman three, and Lizzie Lewis one.

Dexter will have a busy schedule next week with a game at Pioneer Tuesday, at home vs Bedford Wednesday and at Chelsea Friday.