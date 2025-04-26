Dexter Golf Picks Up Pair of SEC Wins

The Dexter boys’ golf team picked up a pair of SEC wins Thursday to improve to 4-1 in the conference.

The Dreadnaughts shot a scorching team score of 152 to beat out Bedford with 168 and Adrian with 170 at Hudson Mills Golf Course.

Braden Richards and Drew Brzys tied for medalist honors with rounds of 37 to lead the Dreads.

Evan Naylor was close behind with 38, followed by Grant Goodrich with 40, Nick Bearman 41, and Carson Zaski 46.

Dexter fell to D2 top-ranked Chelsea 148-166 at Inverness Golf Course Tuesday.

Richards led the Dreadnaughts with a round of 39.

Brzys followed with 41, while Naylor and Eli Winkler each shot 43, Zaski 47, and Charlie Pomo 50.

The team competed at he Saline Invite Monday and finished 16th out of 23 teams.

Richards led the way with an 18-hole score of 89.

Naylor and Jimmy Sartori each shot 90, while Bearman and Pomo each shot 95.

