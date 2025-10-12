October 12, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Golfers Claim Second Straight Regional Title

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter Golfers Claim Second Straight Regional Title

Photo from Dexter girls’ golf

The Dexter girls’ golf team continues to show why the top-ranked team in Division 2 and one of the favorites for a state title after a dominating 40 stroke win to claim the Dreads second straight regional title.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a round of 322 to easily outdistance second-place Mason with 362 at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing Monday, October 6.

Dexter dominated by taking the top three individual spots for the day.

Avery Manning earned medalist honors with a scorching two-under par 70 to lead the Dreads.

Maddy Manning shot one of her best rounds of the season with a score of 78 to finish second and Millie Truesdell was third with 84.

Ellie Anderson gave Dexter four golfers in the top ten with a round of 90 to place tenth and Morgan Pomerantz was 23rd with a score of 100.

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the D2 state finals at Bedford Valley Golf Course October 17-18.

Dexter athletics, Dexter golf, dreadnaughts, Dreadstrong

Latest articles

Dexter Tennis Heads to D2 State Finals

Mike Williamson

Chelsea Tennis Runs Away with D3 Regional Title

Mike Williamson

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News