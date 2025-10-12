Dexter Golfers Claim Second Straight Regional Title

Photo from Dexter girls’ golf

The Dexter girls’ golf team continues to show why the top-ranked team in Division 2 and one of the favorites for a state title after a dominating 40 stroke win to claim the Dreads second straight regional title.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a round of 322 to easily outdistance second-place Mason with 362 at Forest Akers Golf Course in East Lansing Monday, October 6.

Dexter dominated by taking the top three individual spots for the day.

Avery Manning earned medalist honors with a scorching two-under par 70 to lead the Dreads.

Maddy Manning shot one of her best rounds of the season with a score of 78 to finish second and Millie Truesdell was third with 84.

Ellie Anderson gave Dexter four golfers in the top ten with a round of 90 to place tenth and Morgan Pomerantz was 23rd with a score of 100.

The Dreadnaughts will compete in the D2 state finals at Bedford Valley Golf Course October 17-18.