October 01, 2025

Dexter Golfers Claim Third Straight SEC Red Title

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Cover Photo from Dexter Girls Golf Instagram

The Dexter girls’ golf team continues to show why the Dreadnaughts are the top-ranked team in Division 2 after claiming the Dreads third straight SEC Red title Monday.

The Dreadnaughts finished off its perfect season in conference play by easily running away with the SEC title by 37 strokes at Eagle Crest Golf Course.

Dexter finished with a team score of 334 to easily outdistance second-place AA Huron with 371.

Senior Avery Manning won her fourth straight individual SEC Red title with a one-over-par round of 73.

Dexter placed three golfers in the top five with Millie Truesdell placing second with a three-over 75 and Maddy Manning fourth with a round of 88.

Morgan Pomerantz finished 14th with a score of 98, Ellie Anderson 27th with 103, and MacKenzie Pomerantz 33rd with 107.

The Dreadnaughts will take part in the Division 2 Regional at Forest Akers October 6.

