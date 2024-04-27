Dexter Golfers Get by Pinckney

The Dexter boys’ golf team picked up an SEC win Thursday by defeating Pinckney 164-183 at Timber Trace Golf Course in Pinckney.

The Dreadnaughts shot a team score of 164 to beat out the Pirates with 183.

Braden Richards earned medalist honors with a two-over par 38 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Drew Brzys shot 40 and Matthew Joyce 41 as the Dreadnaughts took the top three spots in the match.

Nick Bearman and Evan Naylor each shot 45 and Jack Burke 48 for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts had a rough time at the Saline Invitational at Travis Pointe Country Clum Monday with a 17 place finish out of 19 teams.

Dexter finished with an 18-hole team score of 374 with Bedford winning with 315.

Joyce led the Dreads with a round of 86.

Richards shot 93 and Cade Stock 95. Naylor finished with a round of 100 and Brzys 101.