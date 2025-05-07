Dexter Golfers Having Strong Week

The Dexter golf team had a successful week with a pair of strong showings at invitationals.

The Dreadnaughts finished sixth out of 18 teams at the V.T. Varsity Invitational at Oakland University Monday.

Dexter finished with a score of 330 to tie with Troy for sixth in the vent won by Rochester Adams with 295.

Evan Naylor led the Dreads with a sixth-place finish with a round of 75.

Braden Richards shot an 83, while Drew Brzys and Nick Bearman each shot 86, and Charlie Pomo 66.

Dexter finished third out of 21 teams at the Jackson Area Purple Invite at Arbor Hills Golf Club in Jackson Friday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with a team-score of 320 with Lumen Christi winning with 303.

Richards led the Dreads with a round of 75.

Bearman was right behind with 79, Brzys and Carson Zaski each with 83, and Naylor 84.

Dexter split a pair of SEC matches Tuesday with a score of 157 at Brookside Golf Course in Saline.

Saline led the way with a round of 150 and Huron shot 161.

Richards and Zaski each shot 37 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Naylor finished with a 40, while Brzys, Bearman, and Grant Goodrich each shot 43.