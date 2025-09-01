Dexter Golfers Sweep Pair in SEC Opener

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter golf team ran away with a pair of SEC wins in the league opener at Hudson Mills Golf Course Thursday.

The Dreadnaughts shot a team-score of 163 to easily beat out Monroe with 212 and Pinckney 227.

Avery Manning shot an even-par score of 35 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter put four golfers in the top five with Millie Truesdell finishing second with 41, Maddy Manning third with 42, and Ellie Anderson fifth at 45.

Morgan Pomerantz was eighth with 49 and Delaney Hines 14th with 66.