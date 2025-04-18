April 18, 2025

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter Golfers Take Pair in SEC Tri-Meet

Dexter athletics, Dexter golf, dreadnaughts, Dreadstrong

The Dexter golf team opened its season by taking a pair of SEC matches at Hudson Mills Thursday.

Dexter and Tecumseh each tied with scores of 165 with the Dreadnaughts taking the tiebreaker with a better score for their fifth golfer.

The Dreads also beat Jackson 165-168.

Dexter was consistent with all six of its top golfers finishing just four strokes behind each other.

Carson Zaski led the way with a score of 40 with Evan Naylor firing 41.

Braden Richards and Nick Bearman each shot 42, while Drew Brzys and Grant Goodrich each shot 44.

