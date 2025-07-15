Dexter Grad Looks Forward To Unique Opportunity at Michigan State University

As one of thirty students to receive this honor, Dexter High School graduate Kaela Laurin is excited about the opportunity before her at Michigan State University.

Laurin was selected to be a Williams Scholar through the MSU Honors College. The Joseph R. and Sarah L. Williams Scholarship is a merit-based, full-ride scholarship covering tuition, room and board, books and supplies and an experiential learning opportunity for awardees. Williams Scholars are in the top 5 percent of their graduating class, took high number of rigorous courses, and have an average 32 ACT composite or 1450 SAT.

The Sun Times News (STN) connected with Laurin to ask about this awesome academic achievement and opportunity.

“This scholarship is an incredible opportunity, and I feel so privileged to not have to worry about finances when it comes to my education,” Laurin said. “While I was so surprised to find out I had won, it was also very validating and feels like all the hard work I did throughout high school paid off.”

Laurin is an incoming freshman at MSU and will major in Political Science through the College of Social Science, with a minor in Spanish. Looking ahead, she said right now her plan is to eventually go to law school. In high school she was a member of the mock trial team

“I’m very excited for this next step,” she said.

In thinking about the time, work and effort she put in to get to this opportunity, STN asked her about what motivated her each day in high school.

“Doing well in school has always been important to me, so when I saw the option of the IB diploma program, I decided to push myself,” she said. “It was definitely rigorous, but I was determined to make it through and do well. I wouldn’t have gotten far at all without the support of my family, friends, and teachers, though. They helped me keep going even when things got difficult.”

Photo courtesy of Kaela Laurin