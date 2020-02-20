Advertisement





Dexter High grad Meaghan (Thompson) Kaplan with Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. submitted pic

Getting to final Jeopardy is a challenge for any person who has ever appeared on the television stage with longtime game show host Alex Trebek and other competing contestants.

However, successfully answering that last question is even tougher.

Well, one Dexter High School graduate can now say she did both.

Although she ended up being the runner-up, Meaghan (Thompson) Kaplan, DHS 2011, looks back at her recent appearance on Jeopardy as a fun, and sometimes surreal, experience.

“My experience on Jeopardy was so much fun,” Kaplan said. “I was able to spend a few days in L.A., and my fellow contestants were a really great group of people. It was definitely a little surreal to be on the show, but it was a blast.”

Kaplan, an analyst with a health care consulting company, said she wanted to go on the show because she’s watched Jeopardy for as long as she can remember, and has always loved trivia.

“So I thought it would be a fun experience to take the online test and try to get on the show,” she said.

Kaplan, who is also completing her Master’s in Public Health, said the process to get on the show, “is actually pretty long– from the time I took the first test to when I got on the show was a little more than two years.”

She said she initially took a written test, and was then invited for an in-person regional audition in Washington, D.C. where she now lives. At the regional audition, she said she took another written test, played Jeopardy against other people auditioning, and completed a personality interview.

“Then you’re in the Jeopardy contestant pool for two years, so you can get called at any time during that period and told to come out to L.A. to actually tape the show,” she said. “My call came a few months shy of the two-year window, so I was pretty convinced I wasn’t going to make it on the show!”

So how do you prepare for Jeopardy?

“Preparing for Jeopardy is really tricky, because you don’t receive a study guide or anything along those lines, nor do you know what categories are going to show up in the game that you play,” she said. “That being the case, so much of the prep process is watching the show to get an understanding of the types of questions they ask about various categories and then studying the stuff that you know is likely to show up.”

For example, she said the types of questions they ask about American government are usually much more detailed than questions about other countries’ governments.

“So the American government material I studied was a lot more far-reaching because I knew that there was a lot more that was fair game for the show,” she said.

How did she do?

“I came in second on the show, which is better than I could have imagined!” Kaplan said.

She said she thinks the toughest question she answered correctly was the final Jeopardy question about Argentina and its national poem.

“The final Jeopardy categories can be really broad, so you really don’t know what you’re going to get and obviously some of those questions can be really tricky,” she said.

In the end, she was happy with the outcome of her journey to compete on one of her favorite shows.

She said it was her goal to just make it to final Jeopardy.

If you’re in the negative going into final Jeopardy, she said you don’t actually even get to participate in the final Jeopardy question.

“So I was really pleased with the outcome.”