Advertisement

| 2 min | by Doug Marrin |

Hanna Jacobson-Harm, 2019 Dexter High School Graduate currently enrolled in MSU’s College of James Madison

Dexter has a contender for a seat on Michigan’s redistricting commission. Dexter resident Hanna Jacobson-Harm is on the list of 200 finalists from which thirteen will be chosen to serve on the commission charged with redrawing the state’s political boundaries. Hanna gave us a few minutes of her time to tell us more about it.

“If you look at the map of Michigan with the districts there, it’s like a spider web,” she says. “Lines are drawn all over the place, and it’s not very organized. That’s because people who drew the lines previously had the intention of gerrymandering and controlling how votes were counted.”

“Gerrymandering” is the manipulation of boundaries of an electoral constituency so as to favor one party. In Michigan, it falls upon the political party in power to draw the lines and is usually done in a way as to give their party an advantage in the elections.

Advertisement

In the 2018 election, Michigan voters passed a proposal that replaces partisan gerrymandering with a citizen commission that will establish constituency boundaries. Political districts are redrawn every ten years based on the U.S. Census. The new Commission will reestablish districts sometime in 2021, after the 2020 census is tabulated.

Hannah is a 2019 graduate of Dexter High School and is currently studying at Michigan State University at the College of James Madison with a double major in International Relations and Economics. This fall she will begin her sophomore year.

The Commission caught Hannah’s attention when Governor Whitmer visited James Madison and spoke on the importance of redistricting and bringing an end to gerrymandering. This, however, was not her first experience with gerrymandering or redistricting.

“I did a televised debate on Proposal 2 with my high school debate team with the League of Women Voters,” says Hannah. “That’s how I first learned about the inner workings of the redistricting commission, how the process works, and how important it is.”

When James Madison provided the opportunity for students to sign up to be considered for a place on the Commission, Hannah jumped at the chance.

The Commission will be comprised of 13 people – four Democrats, four Republicans, and five not affiliated with a political party. The selection process began with the state sending out 250,000 applications to randomly selected Michigan voters. Voters who did not receive an invitation could still sign up to be considered. This is what Hannah and thousands of other voters did.

Hannah has a strong passion for fair redistricting.

“Gerrymandering isn’t fair, and the reason why I feel passionately about redistricting is that, especially with my generation, we are encouraged to vote, to speak our minds and participate in elections. But if your vote is being clouded or overshadowed by the political lines being drawn, then the integrity of the process is removed. We should be fairly represented in our districts.”

From the tens of thousands of people who applied for a seat on the Commission, computer analytics selected 200. This group of finalists is being closely vetted for their eligibility and qualifications to serve. Hannah explains that the finalists are expected to be announced by late August and the Commission to begin its preparatory work in October.

““There needs to be redistricting,” concludes Hannah. “This is the proposal the citizens of our state has passed and so it’s very important to carry it out.

On a personal level, Hannah adds, “This is a really exciting opportunity for somebody like me who studies politics and government.”

The best of luck to you Hannah in being a part of this historical change to how politics are done in Michigan. Hopefully, we can do a follow-up article in August when you are selected for the Commission.