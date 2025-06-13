June 13, 2025

Dexter

Dexter Graduates Receive American Legion Scholarship

By Sylvia Egerton

Dexter High Graduates 2025 Elijah Smith and Oliver Pham were awarded the annual American Legion scholarship by Dexter Post 557.

“This year’s awardees have not only excelled in their studies but have also been deeply involved in initiatives that benefit their peers and the broader Dexter community,” American Legion member Ben Howison said.

Elijah will be attending Northwood University for Automotive Management, while Oliver will be studying Artificial Intelligence at Harding University.

“Their hard work and dedication have set an inspiring example for their fellow students, and their impact will undoubtedly be felt for years to come,” Howison said.

