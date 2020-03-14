Advertisement





The mission team from Dexter | L to R: Local guide Rmaldo, Pastor Hook, Leigh Hook, Graham Hook, Steve Kasten, Zach Jennings, Jordan Krolewski, Lawrence Parsons.

In the mountains of Guatemala, a mother was determined to get her son healed. As a result, the little boy came to Dexter, underwent surgery at Mott’s, returned home, but not before a strong bond was formed with a local congregation that would follow him back home.

This past January, Dexter United Methodist Church (DUMC) sent a mission team down to the little boy’s village to install stoves and water filters. Among the group was U of M Pediatric Plastic Surgeon Steve Kasten.

“Obviously it’s fun to travel and see another country,” said Steve in a conversation at Joe and Rosie’s in Dexter. “It’s always eye-opening to experience another culture to see what they struggle with, but more importantly what they don’t struggle with compared to ours.”

This wasn’t Steve’s first trip to Guatemala. In the mid-eighties, he visited his brother who was working with the Peace Corp in the Central American country. He saw firsthand the effects of extreme poverty and it left its mark on the young man. In 2013, Steve returned once again to Guatemala this time using his skill as a surgeon on a medical trip.

Dr. Steve Kasten with Felix

“We had a mission trip with the neurosurgery department from Mott’s called ‘Project Shunt,’” he said. “The mission inserted ventricular shunts for kids with hydrocephalus.”

Hydrocephalus is a condition where an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid occurs within the brain. This typically causes increased pressure inside the skull. A ventricular shunt is a medical device that removes the fluid from the brain.

“We also treated kids for spina bifida,” Steve said. “There is a pretty high incidence of spina bifida there because of a fungus that’s in the corn.”

Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly. Left untreated, it leads to meningitis. U of M has conducted a number of these medical mission trips to Guatemala. It was one of these mission trips that set off a chain reaction of events that connected Dexter to the small mountain town of Barillas.

“On one of these trips a mother brought her 18-month-old son, Felix, to the doctors,” Steve explained. “She had traveled 14 hours by bus to wait in line at the clinic. Felix had a large growth on the front of his face which was diagnosed as an encephalocele.”

Encephalocele is a neural tube defect characterized by sac-like protrusions of the brain, and the membranes that cover it, through openings in the skull.

Felix upon his arrival to the Hooks in July 2017

“The pediatric surgeon from U of M determined Guatemala City didn’t have the resources to handle this situation,” continued Steve. “There was no ICU or facial reconstruction abilities. A process was started through the organization, Healing the Children, to bring Felix to Mott’s so that he could be helped. Part of the arrangements to be made is to find a host family.”

Enter Lead Pastor of Dexter United Methodist Church Dr. Matt Hook and his wife Leigh. They have hosted nine children through Healing the Children who came from around the world to the U.S. for medical treatment. And when asked to host little Felix, they jumped at the chance.

Felix arrived, the surgery was a success, and after a sufficient recovery period flew back home. He stayed with the Hooks 12 months, and during that time a strong bond had been formed between Felix, the Hooks, and the church congregation.

“We sent Felix back with a letter in English and Spanish, and we received a letter back about the extreme poverty he and his mother live in,” recalls Pastor Hook. “Felix is very special, and he touched so many lives in Dexter, partly because of the face deformity that was hard to hide.”

And as often the case, missions tend to follow connections and a tug of the heart. A year later, DUMC sent two of its pastors, Matt Hook and Tom Snyder, down to Felix’s mountain village of Barillas to check on the little boy and see what, if anything, they could do to help. Among other things, they installed a wood-burning stove for Felix’s family. There was concern that this would create an inequity among the villagers who cooked over an open fire. Upon returning home, the church began fund-raising to purchase stoves for the entire village of about 40 homes.

Felix reunited with the Hooks in January 2020

As a reason for the deep desire to help Felix and his village, Pastor Hook points to the Bible passage found in the Book of James chapter one, verse 27: “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

The money for stoves came in and the church sent a group in late January 2020 to install them. Steve tells of how they partnered with an established mission already in the Barillas area.

“Hands for Peacemaking Foundation started as a medical mission in the mid-1980s,” he explained. “Once their clinic was established and self-sustaining, they turned their energy in a different direction. They build wood-burning stoves for cooking.”

In the outlying villages, meals are usually prepared over an open fire either in the yard or indoors. Burns are a common occurrence. The stoves help by not only containing the fire but also providing stable support for the hot pots and pans being used. These stoves are designed for maximum efficiency so that less wood is needed. As a result, it reduces environmental impact and time spent gathering wood.

Steve marvels at the chain of events.

Graham Hook (L) and Jordan Krolewski with newly installed stove

“This mother takes her toddler on a difficult 14-hour journey to get help for his deformity,” said Steve. “She connects with a group who can help her get Felix to U of M for the surgery he needs. While there, Felix endears himself to the church, and the church, in turn, looks for ways to help further. Felix and his mother get a stove. Now, the whole village gets stoves, two water tanks, and water filters. All of this is the result of this mother’s dedication to helping her son.”

There’s more.

Steve explained that Felix’s dad is not in the picture. He and his mother live with her brother in a small home. But while down there, the DUMC team also built a house for Felix and his mother. It is a simple construction consisting of a concrete slab with wood siding and a steel roof.

The impact this trip has had on Steve is profound. In the homes of the people – interacting with them, eating their food, learning their names, making friends – makes a transformative impression.

The team with Felix and members of his family

“It’s interesting to see how they live differently cooking with wood, using latrines, and living life on the side of a mountain,” said Steve. “But on the other hand, they spend no time trying to get their internet running again. Not to make light of what we have and other people don’t, but it really makes you realize everything we bring on ourselves with some of our conveniences.”

“You can see how people can have a lot less and still be very happy,” continued Steve. “Pastor Matt made the observation about the lack of mental illness that is in these villages. It makes you pause and think about to what extent we should change their way of life. Are we making improvements or just making differences that are not necessarily good?

“It’s hard not to go back once you meet these people,” Steve concluded. “You build these relationships, and I think that is how a lot of these missions work. DUMC has kind of adopted this village as our sister village … on a remote mountainside in Guatemala … because of a mother’s love for her son.”

And that’s the thing about good things – one tends to lead to another.

