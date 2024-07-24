Dexter High School Dance Team Qualifies for 2025 UDA Nationals

No doubt you’ve enjoyed the Dexter HS Dance Team routines at varsity football games, but the dancers’ stage extends far beyond what we witness under the Friday night lights.

The Dexter High School Dance Team has secured a bid to compete in the 2025 Universal Dance Association (UDA) Nationals in Orlando, Florida. This achievement comes after their successful participation in the UDA Summer Training Camp held in Novi, Michigan from July 20-23, 2024.

At the camp, which included at least 11 other regional teams, the Dexter team’s performance was notable:

Earned 26 first-place ribbons

Seven team members named All Americans

Placed 2nd in the Home Routine competition

Received a Superior team trophy

The Dexter High School Dance Team, consisting of 13 dancers, is a self-funded group that begins its season with tryouts in April and practice beginning in May. Their annual schedule includes learning various routines for competitions and supporting school sports teams. The team also engages in community volunteer activities throughout the year.

The team’s competitive season typically runs from November to February, participating in three UDA regional competitions across Michigan and Illinois before the national event. At UDA Nationals, they compete as a Division II Small Group Varsity Team in Jazz, Pom, and Game Day categories.

Team leaders note that the success of the program relies heavily on support from coaches, families, and community members. The team expresses its gratitude for the continued backing from the Dexter community and is off to a great 2024-25 season.