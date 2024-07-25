Dexter High School Grad Presents her Award-Winning Research Project

Charlotte Schultz, a 2021 Dexter High School graduate, had the honor recently of presenting her award-winning research project before an international organization whose members are interested in research on eating and drinking.

Schultz, a student at Michigan State University, took her research project before the 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior, which was held from July 9- 13 in Chicago.

The Society for the Study of Ingestive Behavior (SSIB) is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization committed to advancing scientific research on food and fluid intake, and its associated biological, psychological and social processes. The group provides a multidisciplinary environment for the free exchange of ideas and information, and serves as a resource for scientific expertise and education on topics related to the study of ingestive behavior.

Members of SSIB hail from many different nations and include psychologists, neuroscientists, psychiatrists, physiologists, nutritionists, food scientists, and many others who are interested in research on eating and drinking. Their mission is to advance scientific research on food and fluid intake and its associated biological, psychological and social processes.

Schultz’s award winning research project at Michigan State University qualified her for inclusion in the Society’s program.

She said she was proud to share the results of her research, “Role For Neurotensin Receptor 1-Expressing Neurons In The Lateral Preoptic Area In Ingestive And Pain Behaviors,” with this prestigious society.