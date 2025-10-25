Dexter High School Opens 2026 Season With Shakespeare’s “Macbeth”

Aidan Zieglis as Macbeth/ Photo by Steven Sheldon

By: Steven Sheldon

The Dexter High School Drama Club, under the direction of drama club advisor Erin Palmer LaVoy and vocal/sometime artistic director David Moan, has committed to staging a Shakespeare or other classic play once every four years, ensuring every student can have that experience.

There is an inherent disadvantage when students are cast in the roles of adults. That disadvantage is increased when you add in the language of Shakespeare. Moan was able to overcome those obstacles in his direction of Macbeth.

Macbeth has been revived many times on Broadway. The play details Macbeth’s villainous rise to power and inevitable fall. The lead role of Macbeth was played by senior Aidan Zeglis, who brought depth and emotion to the role. Zeglis was convincing in his performance of Macbeth’s slow descent into madness.

Moan’s staging and use of the witches was especially effective. Creepy actually. The trio of ghosts were portrayed by Dani Sherman, Maeryn Gillespie and Zoe Harker, all seniors. Their ghostly characters were ever-present. They entered and exited the stage from all directions, always lurking, arms and hands in motion.

Moan’s direction posed the question whether Macbeth’s fate was caused by the meddling of the Hecate-inspired witches? Or was it pride, greed and his own wrath? Ot was it simply fate? He left it up to the audience to decide for themselves.

It has been said behind every great man is a woman. Lady Macbeth was played by Mai Kriesel, a 12th grader who brought the conniving and sinister woman to life. She was able to bring out the worst instincts and ambitions of her husband. Kriesel was unrelenting in her quest for fame and glory.

Mai Kriesel as Lady Macbeth and Aidan Zeglis as Macbeth/ Photo by Steven Sheldon

The other characters in this production each contributed to the play’s success. Banuquo was played by Caleb Drummond. Macbeth’s main antagonist, MacDuff was portrayed by senior Brendan Sedlar, and Lady MacDuff by Mai Pike, also a senior.

This production included many upper classmen, which speaks well to the strength of Dexter’s drama club. The cast also had seven underclassmen, including 10th grader Finn Nieman as Fleance & Young Siward and freshman Alexander Watkinson as Donalbain and Menteith.

A special mention is given to the actors who swarmed the stage when haunting and taunting Macbeth, whether as a part of the Apparitions or the Coven Crew. These actors entered from the theatre, climbed onto the stage and started crawling and making noises and gestures. It produced the desired effect of being eerie and spooky.

The set included a curtain depicting wooded scenery where the outdoor scenes were staged. The home of Macbeth was a magnificent two-story structure, which had actors entering and exiting with precision. Lighting was designed by Cole Carlson that enhanced the dark mood of the dialogue. The sound and music were designed by Ryan Dec, which was highlighted throughout the show. Juno Bursch was the fight choreographer, adding a layer of realism with the sword and knife fights.

Later this year, the Dexter Drama Club will stage two musicals. Suessical – The Musical on 2/6 – 2/8 and 2/13 – 2/14/26. Concluding with Singin’ In The Rain 4/30 – 5/3/26. All shows will be in the Performing Arts Center at Dexter High School, directed by Erin Palmer LaVoy.