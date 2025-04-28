Dexter High School SRSLY Leaders Push for Stricter Cannabis and Vape Laws at State Capitol

Student leaders from Dexter High School’s SRSLY club traveled to Lansing to participate in the Michigan Prevention Association’s Advocacy Day on April 23.

These student advocates met with State Senator Sue Shink and State Representative Carrie Rheingans to call for stricter regulations on cannabis advertising and flavored vaping products—measures aimed at protecting Michigan youth.

Representing Dexter’s SRSLY Youth Steering Committee, Dexter High School juniors Clara Lamb (SRSLY President), Robin Ferguson, and Halle Parks led conversations with lawmakers about the importance of reducing youth exposure to harmful substances. The students urged policymakers to support legislation that would limit targeted marketing tactics and restrict access to flavored vape products, which are especially appealing to teens.

“It’s really frustrating to see how billboard ads and flavored vapes are clearly meant to attract teens,” said Clara Lamb. “They shouldn’t be allowed to target people our age.”

Advocacy Day offered students the opportunity to engage directly with decision-makers and speak on issues that affect their generation.

For more information about SRSLY Dexter visit www.srslydexter.org.