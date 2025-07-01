July 01, 2025

Dexter Hires New City Treasurer

Matt Rosentreter

DexterGovernment

A resolution appointing a new treasurer to take over operations after Marie Sherry retires was passed at Dexter City Council’s June 23 meeting. New treasurer Orna Angus is currently working with Sherry during the transition period and will continue the job independently starting in the upcoming month.

“Orna comes to the City with over 15 years with Pittsfield Township as the Deputy Treasurer/Finance Director, and several years of experience prior to that with the Washtenaw County Treasurer’s Office,” according to the June 23 agenda packet.

While Sherry is stepping away from the role of Finance Director/Treasurer, she will continue to work with the city as an Assessor.

“Marie will continue to work full time under the Assessor title, but will also continue to provide guidance and assistance to Orna before her complete retirement after the March 2026 Board of Review,” the agenda reads.

At the June 23 meeting, Sherry expressed confidence in the transition and in her successor, stating she was “very comfortable with this move.”

