Dexter Hockey Blanks Skyline for SEC White Title

The red-hot Dexter hockey team turned things around when it needed to, winning the Dreadnaughts last eight games, including five straight in conference play on its way to the SEC White title with a 7-0 win over Ann Arbor Skyline Thursday night.

Just two weeks ago the Dreadnaughts sat 3-3 in the White, but turned things around with the five straight league wins to finish 8-3 and beat out Jackson United by one game.

The Dreads left no doubt in the championship clinching win over Skyline Wednesday night.

Nolan Rohr got things going for Dexter in the first period with Cameron Enyedy and Jacob Joffe picking up assists for a 1-0 lead after one for the Dreads.

Jeremy Schroeder made it 2-0 in the second with Joffe and Lleyton Ford assisting and a brief time later Enyedy found the net with a Schroeder assist and a 3-0 lead.

The lead grew to 4-0 late in the second with Jack Dubuque hitting the twine with assists to Schroeder and Dawson Waddington.

Early in the third, Dubuque scored his second of the game with assists to Schroeder and Ford for a 5-0 lead.

Schroeder made it 6-0 with his second of the night with assists going to Ben Schultz and Ben Karolak and Enyedy scored on a wraparound with just seconds left in the game to make the final 7-0.

Elliot Hamlin earned the shutout in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Wednesday night, the Dreadnaughts trailed Canton 3-2 after two periods but rallied for a pair of third period goals to pull out a 4-3 win.

The teams traded goals over the first two periods with Joffe and Schroeder finding the net for Dexter, but the Dreads found themselves down one after two periods.

Dubuque tied the game five minute into the third period and Schroeder scored shorthanded with 5:20 left in the game to make the final 4-3.

Schroeder picked up two assists, while Joffe and Enyedy had one each.

Hamlin earned the win between the pipes for Dexter.

The Dreads wrap up the regular season Saturday night at Anchor Bay and will host the D2 regionals at Veterans Ice Arena next week.