A strong finish and a little help pushed the Dexter hockey team to its second straight SEC White title Saturday night.

The Dreadnaughts entered the last week of the season in second place in the SEC White after a 3-3 tie with Chelsea left them one point behind in the standings.

The help came when Pinckney knocked off the Bulldogs last week leaving the Dreadnaughts with the title hopes left in their own hands. Chelsea had just one league game left and Dexter two going into this week. The Bulldogs defeated Huron Monday, meaning that Dexter needed to win their last two games to win the title.

Dexter blanked Jackson 6-0 Wednesday night to move back within a point of Chelsea and set up an all or nothing game against Lenawee United Saturday night.

The Dreads led 1-0 after one, but two quick goals made it 3-0 early in the second.

Lenawee made things interesting by answering with a pair of goals to make it 3-2 with 7:01 left in the second.

Dexter answered with a goal at 4:50 of the second to make it 4-2 after two.

The Dreadnaughts smelled blood in the third as the offense kicked it into high gear.

They scored four times in the first 6:30 of the third to blow the game open with an 8-2 lead.

They would end the game with two more goals late for the 10-2 mercy as the celebration took place on the ice. The team took their league champions team picture on the ice with Dexter student section, who has been large and loud for the Dreadnaughts all season.

The SEC White Champion Dexter hockey team posing with the Dexter Student section. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

“I am happy for the guys. They vie into a system and they’ve earned it. It’s the result, obviously, we wanted,” Coach Justin Young said. “For sure… a little squirrelly middle of the season, lost a couple of the crossover games that we felt we had a better chance to win and ended up our way, so we are happy.”

Dexter improved to 18-5-1 overall on the season. They begin Regional play this week when they face Dearborn Divine Child Monday at the Ice Cube in Saline. A win and they would get a rematch with Chelsea Thursday night at 7:30.

“DC on Monday and last year they spoiled our season so we are looking forward to seeing them again and hope things turn out our way,” Young said.