Dexter Hockey Downs Chelsea for SEC White Title

It came down to one final winner take all game between two bitter rivals for the SEC White hockey title Saturday night and it was Dexter that came away victorious with a 5-2 win over Chelsea to claim the Dreadnaughts first conference title since 2020.

The Bulldogs led the Dreadnaughts by one point in the SEC White standings and after each team picked up wins Wednesday night, it meant that the winner of Saturday’s showdown at the Arctic Coliseum would be this years White champion.

Dexter took advantage of multiple four power play opportunities in the first period and took a 2-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

Austin Hutchison put the Dreadnaughts on top when he fired a laser into the net for a power play goal with 5:16 left in the first period.

Dexter made it 2-0 in the final minute of the first when Jack Burke flipped home a rebound of a Jaden Boomhour shot with 36 seconds left in the period.

Chelsea got back into it when Jacob Corcoron found the net to cut the lead to 2-1 with 15:07 left in the second.

Dexter extended the lead to 3-1 when Burke scored his second of the night with just over eight minutes left in the period.

The Dreads lead was cut to 3-2 when Keagan McDonald flipped a puck out to center ice that was picked up by Lew Turner, who broke in on net and put it home with 5:20 left in the second.

Dexter regained the lead in the opening moments of the third when Jeremy Schroeder flipped one in from a tough angle just 23 seconds into the period for a 4-2 lead.

The Dreadnaughts sealed the win when Jack Dubuque flipped a backhander home to make it 5-2 with just over 14 minutes left in the game.

Boomhour picked up two assists for the Dreadnaughts, while Hutchison, and Cameron Enyedy had one each.

Dexter finished 10-1 in the SEC, while Chelsea finished 9-1-1 in the conference.

Both teams play a pair of non-league games before Regionals start next week.

Photos by Dawn McCann