Dexter Hockey Evens Record at 2–2 After Winning Two of Three

The Dexter hockey team bounced back from a 0–1 start to the season by winning two of its next three games to even the Dreads record to 2-2 overall on the season.

Dexter opened the stretch with a 3–0 win over Ann Arbor Huron, controlling play from start to finish while outshooting the River Rats 42–14.

Jack Dubuque scored twice, and Jacob Joffe added a goal and assist, with all three Dexter goals coming in special-team’s situations.

Dubuque opened the scoring on a power play midway through the first period, assisted by Joffe. After a scoreless second, Dubuque struck again early in the third, and Joffe added another less than a minute later. Goaltender Elliott Hamlin earned the shutout.

The Dreadnaughts followed that performance with an 8–1 victory over Cheboygan, exploding for two goals in every period and outshooting the Chiefs 48–29.

Cameron Enyedy opened the scoring on a power play, and Jeremy Schroeder added the eventual game-winner moments later.

Dexter’s offense continued rolling with four goals in the second period—two from Joffe and two from Schroeder—before Jack Dubuque and Lleyton Ford capped the scoring in the third.

Schroeder put up a four-point night, Joffe recorded a hat trick, and Dubuque finished with his third goal of the weekend. Hamlin earned his second straight win in net.

Dexter’s lone setback in the three-game stretch came in a hard-fought 4–3 loss at Petoskey. After a scoreless first period, Petoskey struck for three goals early in the second to take control. Nolan Rohr got Dexter on the board late in the period off a setup from Enyedy, but the Northmen added another early in the third to extend the lead to 4–1.

The Dreadnaughts made a strong push in the final minutes. Ian O’Brien scored unassisted with 2:58 remaining, and Jacob Joffe buried a goal with four seconds left, assisted by O’Brien, but the comeback fell just short. Dexter was outshot 38–29 in the game.