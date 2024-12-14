Dexter Hockey Improves to 2-0 in SEC White

The Dexter hockey team improved to 2-0 in the SEC White and 6-2 overall with a 7-2 win over Lenawee United Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts bounced back from a tough loss to Plymouth that saw them give up six goals in the third after leading 2-0 after the second period.

Dexter struck early with a pair of first period goals and the game was tied at two after one.

Dexter blew the game open with a four goal second period for a 6-2 lead and added one in the third for the win.

Jack Dubuque led the Dreadnaughts with a pair of goals and an assist.

Zach Clark added a pair of goals, while Jade Boomhour and Dawson Waddington each had a goal and an assist.

Cameron Lippert chipped in with a goal, while Jeremy Schroeder and Ryan Wilson added two assists each.

Cameron Enyedy, Jacob Wilson, Ian O’Brien, and Brody Gordon each had one assist.

Cade Stock stopped 16 of 18 shots in net for the win for the Dreads.