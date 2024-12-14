December 14, 2024 Donate
Log in

Dexter Sports, Sports

Dexter Hockey Improves to 2-0 in SEC White

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Dexter Hockey Improves to 2-0 in SEC White

by

The Dexter hockey team improved to 2-0 in the SEC White and 6-2 overall with a 7-2 win over Lenawee United Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts bounced back from a tough loss to Plymouth that saw them give up six goals in the third after leading 2-0 after the second period.

Dexter struck early with a pair of first period goals and the game was tied at two after one.

Dexter blew the game open with a four goal second period for a 6-2 lead and added one in the third for the win.

Jack Dubuque led the Dreadnaughts with a pair of goals and an assist.

Zach Clark added a pair of goals, while Jade Boomhour and Dawson Waddington each had a goal and an assist.

Cameron Lippert chipped in with a goal, while Jeremy Schroeder and Ryan Wilson added two assists each.

Cameron Enyedy, Jacob Wilson, Ian O’Brien, and Brody Gordon each had one assist.

Cade Stock stopped 16 of 18 shots in net for the win for the Dreads.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media