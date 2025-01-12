Dexter Hockey Improves to 6-0 in SEC

The Dexter hockey team kept its record perfect at 6-0 with a pair of SEC wins this week.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by rallying from two goals down to beat Ann Arbor Pioneer 7-4.

Pioneer jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Dreads got on the board with a goal by Jeremy Schroeder.

The lead increased to 3-1 when Pioneer found the net again, but Dexter answered to cut the lead to 3-2 after one period.

The teams were scoreless for most of the second period before Pioneer found the net for a 4-2 lead.

Schroeder scored his second of the game with just under two minutes left in the period to cut the lead to 4-3 heading to the third.

Dawson Waddington rifled a shot from near the blue line that eluded the Pioneer goaltender to tie the game at 4-4.

Dexter took over from there with three more goals over the final five minutes to pull away for the win.

Cameron Enyedy and Jaden Boomhour had a goal and three assists each for the Dreads.

Jack Burke picked up a goal and assist and Schroeder had an assist to go with his two goals.

Zach Clark added a goal, and Austin Hutchison had a pair of assists.

Jacob Wilson, Brody Gordon, and Cameron Lippert had one assist each, while Cade Stock made 18 saves in net for Dexter.

The Dreadnaught held off a big rally to beat Ann Arbor Huron 4-3 Saturday.

Dexter looked to be on its way to an easy win with four first period goals, but Huron would rally to make things interesting.

Huron got back into the game with a pair of second period goals to cut the Dreads lead to 4-2 heading to the third.

It remained 4-2 until the final minute when Huron scored a shorthanded goal with 36 seconds left to make it 4-3.

Dexter was called for a penalty, and Huron pulled its goalie for a 6-4 powerplay with 16 seconds left.

The Dreads were able to hang on as Stock made a couple of big saves in the closing seconds for the win.

Schroeder led Dexter with a pair of goals, while Burke and Jack Dubuque scored one each.

Enyedy picked up a pair of assists, while Waddington and Lippert had one each.

Dexter improved to 11-2 overall on the season.