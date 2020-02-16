Advertisement





The Dexter hockey team came up with a huge 4-3 win over Pinckney Saturday night and now control their own destiny in the chase for the SEC White title.

The Dreadnaughts moved ahead of Chelsea in the standings with 15 points. Chelsea is right behind with 14 and Pinckney in third with 12. The Dreadnaughts can clinch the title with wins at Jackson Wednesday and at Lenawee Christian at home Saturday night.

Kyle Burke put the Dreadnaughts up 1-0 after one with an unassisted goal.

Nate Kniesteadt picked up a hat trick to lead Dexter past Pinckney and into first place in the SEC White

The Pirates and the states leading scorer Bubba Smith came to life with a pair of goals in the second period, but the Dreadnaughts had an answer with two goals from Nate Kniesteadt to make it 3-2 after two periods.

Kniesteadt and Smith would bot score once again in the third to complete hat tricks, but the Dreadnaughts would hold on for the 4-3 win.

Joey Fracassi assisted on two of Kniesteadt’s goals, while Brendan Busdeker added one assist.

Dexter dominated most of the play, outshooting the Pirates 40-19. Caleb Kril stopped 16 shots in net for Dexter.

The Dreads improved to 7-3-1 in the White.