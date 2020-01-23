Advertisement





A dominating performance by the Dexter hockey team Wednesday night helped the Dreadnaughts push their lead in the SEC White to four points after an 8-0 pasting of Ann Arbor Huron.

Dexter improved to 6-3 in the conference for 12 points with just four league games left. Chelsea is just 4-2 in the White with eight points, but the Bulldogs still have to play four of the bigger SEC Red schools.

Kyle Burke scored two first period goals to help give the Dreadnaughts a 4-0 lead over Huron after one. Brendan Busdeker and Jacob Hofe also scored in the first for Dexter.

Nate Kniesteadt scored in the second period to extend the Dreads lead to 5-0 after two.

The Dreadnaughts finished the game in the third when Busdeker and Hofe scored their second goals of the game and John Poszywak also scored.

Ryan Kniesteadt and Nate Kniesteadt collected two assists each for the Dreads. Busdeker, Joey Fracassi, Jackson Cyganski, Gage Pulford, Dalton Wright, Burke, Niko Michos, and Dylan Hutchison all picked up one assist.

Caleb Kril made 19 saves in net for the shutout for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 10-4 overall. They added a game in Saginaw Friday night against Heritage. They will host Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central Wednesday, January 29.