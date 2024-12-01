Dexter Hockey Off to Best Start in Seven Years

The Dexter hockey team continued its strong start to the season with a 7-1 win over Downriver United Saturday night.

The win lifted the Dreadnaughts record to 6-1 and is the best start since 2017/2018 when Dexter also started 6-1 on the season.

Downriver struck first, but less than a minute later the Dreads found the net when Jeremy Schroeder knocked home a shot with assists to Lleyton Ford and Jaden Boomhour.

Dexter went on the power play and struck again when Austin Hutchison found the net with Boomhour and Cameron Enyedy assisting.

The Dreads weren’t done with just one second left in the period Boomhour slapped home a rebound of an Enyedy shot for a 3-1 lead after one. Schroeder also assisted on the goal.

The lead grew to 4-1 in the second when Jack Burke knocked one home with Schroeder and Boomhour assisting.

Schroeder then scored his second of the night on the power play with Enyedy and Hutchison picking up assists for a 5-1 lead after two.

Downriver was called for a five-minute major in the third and the Dreadnaughts struck twice with Boomhour scoring his second of the game and Ian O’Brien tallying power play goals for the 7-1 final.

Schroeder and Hutchison assisted on Boomhour’s goal, while Ryan Wilson and Jack Dubuque assisted on O’Brien’s.

Dexter peppered the Downriver net with 65 shots on net in the win.

Cade Stock earned the win in net for the Dreadnaughts.