Dexter Hockey Opens with Pair of Wins

Cover STN File Photo

The Dexter hockey team opened its season in impressive fashion by picking up a pair of wins from a road trip up north this weekend.

The Dreadnaughts opened the season by taking down Gaylord 4-1Friday.

Dexter dominated the game offensively, peppering the Gaylord net with 63 shots on goal and allowing just 10.

Zach Clark led the Dreads offense with a pair of goals, while Brody Gordon and Austin Hutchison had one goal each.

Clark, Jack Burke, Jacob Wilson, and Jaden Boomhour picked up one assist each.

The Dreadnaughts offense continued to dominate in an 8-0 shutout of the Mid-Michigan Raptors in Mt Pleasant Saturday.

Jeremy Schroeder had a huge game for the Dreads with five goals to lead the way.

Burke, Clark, and Cam Lippert also lit the lamp for the Dreadnaughts.

Boomhour recorded three assists, while Lippert, Hutchison, Cameron Enyedy, Dawson Waddington, and Lleyton Ford all picked up assists.

Elliot Hamlin recorded the shutout in net for the Dreads.

Dexter hosts Lenawee United in its home opener at Vets Arena Wednesday night.