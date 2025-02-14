Dexter Hockey Rallies Past Walled Lake

The Dexter hockey team used a big third period to rally past Walled Lake United 3-2 Wednesday night.

Walled Lake struck first with a goal in the first period for a 1-0 lead.

The Walled Lake defense kept the Dreadnaughts in check through two periods and held the lead going into the third.

Dexter finally broke through when Cameron Enyedy rifled in a shot off of a pass from Jaden Boomhour to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:51 left in the third.

Walled Lake was called for a five-minute major penalty with 5:08 left in the third and the Dreadnaughts took advantage of the power play.

Austin Hutchison put the Dreads up 2-1 with a power play goal with assists to Jeremy Schroeder and Boomhour with 4:15 left.

Dexter was called for a penalty to even the teams at 4-4, but Walled Lake surprisingly pulled their goaltender for the man advantage with nearly four minutes left in the third.

The Dreads took advantage of the empty net when Enyedy swiped an attempting clearing pass and out the puck in the empty net to make it 3-1.

Walled Lake got one back with a goal with 2:25 left to make it 3-2, but the Dreadnaughts went back on the power play due to the major penalty and were able to run out the clock and hold on for the win.

Dexter improved to 20-4 overall on the season.

The Dreadnaughts have one more game Saturday night against Canton before they open D2 Regional play Saturday, February 22 in Livonia against the winner of Livonia Franklin and Ann Arbor Skyline.

***** An error was made in the article “Dexter Hockey Downs Chelsea for SEC White Title”. Ian O’Brien should have been credited with the final goal of the game. We apologize for the error.