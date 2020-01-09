Advertisement





The Dexter hockey team improved to 8-3 overall on the season after a 4-1 win over Jackson United Wednesday night.

The Dreadnaughts celebrated Teacher Appreciation Night by inviting members of the Dexter faculty to the contests. The teachers came decked out in Dexter hockey jerseys and celebrated the victory with the team.

Joey Fracassi led the Dreadnaughts with a pair of goals.

Joey Fracassi scored a pair of goal to lead Dexter past Jackson. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

Nate Kniesteadt and Brendan Busdeker each added one goal. Dylan Hutchison, Kyle Burke, Dalton Wright, and Landen Karmineke each picked up assists.

Advertisement

Caleb Kril stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

The Dreads improved to 3-2 in the SEC White. They have two key conference games coming up. They travel to Chelsea to take on Lenawee Christian Saturday night at 6:00 and them return to Chelsea Tuesday, January 14 to take on the rival Bulldogs at 7:30.